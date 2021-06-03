Sport and Leisure Hits One Day Volume of $441,586.00 (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $95.83 million and approximately $441,586.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sport and Leisure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00231954 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001776 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sport and Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sport and Leisure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.