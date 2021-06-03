Propy Hits Market Capitalization of $60.11 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Propy has a total market cap of $60.11 million and $185,284.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.01018378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,638.90 or 0.09351966 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

