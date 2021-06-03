Hilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.54. The stock had a trading volume of 172,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

