ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 2,570,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,494. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.