Belt Finance Price Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.92 or 0.00092241 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $64.82 million and $14.47 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00321885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00237342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01202231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.31 or 1.00020470 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

