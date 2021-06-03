Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $7,214,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,057,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

