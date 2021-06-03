Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $7,214,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,057,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.