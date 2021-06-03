Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

AVGO stock traded down $8.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $464.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

