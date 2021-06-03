Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,773. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

