Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NCA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 30,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,572. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

