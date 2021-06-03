Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.21

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 5485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

