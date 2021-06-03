Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.16

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 60014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

