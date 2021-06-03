OKB (OKB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $867.79 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.78 or 0.00045861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $867.79 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00082470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.01016720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.99 or 0.09339818 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

