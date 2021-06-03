Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 73,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,861. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $878.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

