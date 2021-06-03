-$0.48 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.24). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 116,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,950. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $559.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

