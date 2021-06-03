$4.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is $10.43. CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 422.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.83. 1,066,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,273. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.56.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.