Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of CHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 156,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,852. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

