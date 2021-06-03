Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of CHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 156,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,852. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
