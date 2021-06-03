Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYC)

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. 33,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.