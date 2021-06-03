BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BHV remained flat at $$17.20 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

