Telos (TLOS) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $69.50 million and $1.23 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

