ANON Hits Market Capitalization of $32,413.09 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $32,413.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00329780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

