Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Veritex posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Veritex stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 188,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

