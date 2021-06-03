Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report $32.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $29.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $141.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $153.89 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $258.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,598 shares of company stock worth $1,449,335 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

