Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $55.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.70 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $52.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $224.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $234.96 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 360,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,152. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.