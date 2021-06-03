Hord (HORD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $820,651.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $820,651.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00329780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00237783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.01190609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,917.37 or 1.00243840 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,459,622 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

