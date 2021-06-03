Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Basf stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Basf has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of -692.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

