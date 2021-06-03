Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Scala has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $7,586.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00328598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00231314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.68 or 0.01196178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.73 or 1.00296240 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034336 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,931,449,001 coins and its circulating supply is 10,131,449,001 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

