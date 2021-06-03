Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.62.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 50,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.51. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.