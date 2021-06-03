Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.37. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $7,498,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 986,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 198,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 61.4% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 707,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 269,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 594,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,646. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.