Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.37. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $7,498,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 986,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 198,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 61.4% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 707,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 269,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 594,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,646. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

