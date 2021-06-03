Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Semtech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33. Semtech has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.