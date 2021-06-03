John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 91895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 241.1% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.