Tendies Market Capitalization Hits $808,385.08 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $808,385.08 and approximately $123,574.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.71 or 0.01018783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.93 or 0.09401576 BTC.

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,904,522 coins and its circulating supply is 7,504,522 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

