Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,196 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.07. 1,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.45. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

