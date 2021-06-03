Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.07. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,234,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,728. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

