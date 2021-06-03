Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

