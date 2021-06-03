American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

American Superconductor stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,507. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

