Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

GTES traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.85. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

