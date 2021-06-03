Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

ABT stock opened at $107.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

