Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

