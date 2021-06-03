NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 39,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 21.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 558.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

