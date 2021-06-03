Rice Partnership LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,403,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $371.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

