Peony Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Peony has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,544.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00072871 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002329 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,323,147 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

