Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.83 or 0.00491805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

