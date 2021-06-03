Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post sales of $835.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $809.60 million and the highest is $844.00 million. Snap reported sales of $454.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. 789,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,946,334. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.26. Snap has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,432,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,414 shares of company stock worth $95,176,654 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.