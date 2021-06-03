Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

KRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 5,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $788.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.