Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.33 million, a PE ratio of -41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock worth $192,154. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

