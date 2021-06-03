Innovative Portfolios LLC Invests $233,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.32. 8,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

