Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.61 Million

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $166.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.85 million and the lowest is $162.38 million. TowneBank posted sales of $162.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $656.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. 4,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,764. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

