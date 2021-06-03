Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce sales of $42.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.96 million. Centogene posted sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 215.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $155.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.08 million, with estimates ranging from $73.66 million to $98.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Centogene stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,289. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -2.18. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Centogene by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Centogene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centogene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centogene by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

