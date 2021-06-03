Pundi X[new] Hits Market Cap of $444.17 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $444.17 million and $15.29 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00339772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.01193471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.03 or 1.00214157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034100 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUNDIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.