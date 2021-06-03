Elrond One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.40 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $106.63 or 0.00276279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $51.40 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005281 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,823,028 coins and its circulating supply is 17,564,229 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

